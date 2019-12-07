Celebrating Hmong New Year in Duluth

Hmong community gathers with others at the Coppertop Church.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday many in Duluth celebrated New Years–not American New Year’s, but Hmong New Years.

About 20 Hmong families currently reside in Duluth. The Hmong people come mostly from the country of Laos, and many emigrated here after the Vietnam War.

There are also many Hmong students at UMD, and they performed traditional dances as the crowd at the Coppertop Church enjoyed a traditional meal.

According to the students, getting the chance to showcase their culture makes them feel right at home.

“When you go away for college and it’s a new experience you want to feel, have something that feels like home and obviously starts with people that look like you, talk like you and have the same traditions as you,” said Michelle Vue, co-chair of the club Hmong Living in Unity and Balance, or HLUB.