Hilltoppers Boys Basketball Downs Giants for First Win of the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys exploded for 46 points in the second half to top Mesabi East 97-66 for their first win of the season.

Sam Lohn led the way with 33 points, while Matt Erickson chipped in with 32. Hunter Hannuksula had 23 for Mesabi East.

The Giants will look to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday when they host Virginia, while Duluth Marshall (1-1) will host Two Harbors on Tuesday.