Northlanders Cut Down Their Own Christmas Trees

Boulder Lake Environmental Center hosts their 20th annual Christmas tree cut.

DULUTH, Minn.- The smell of fresh cut pine filled the Northland air Saturday.

The 20th annual Boulder Lake Environmental Center tree cut invited families to chop down and take home their very own Christmas tree.

This was sisters Taylor and Ria Cole’s first year at the Boulder Lake cut.

They had their sights on a tree with the perfect shape and smell.

“It wouldn’t be really good if it was really short and really wide, so we found one that was perfectly tall and perfectly wide,” Taylor Cole said.

“They make the whole room and the whole house smell really good,” Ria agreed.

The tree cut is the Boulder Lake Environmental Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

All proceeds go right back to their programming.