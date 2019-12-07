Saints Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Green Knights

Taylor Thompson scored two goals while Lexi Thomeczek made 30 saves in the shutout win.

DULUTH, Minn. – After hanging on late on Friday night, the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team scored early while Lexi Thomeczek made 30 saves as the Saints got the 4-0 win over St. Norbert to sweep the weekend series.

Taylor Thompson scored two goals, including one shorthanded and one empty-netter. Greta Nundahl and Courtney Bloemke scored a goal each for the Saints as well.

St. Scholastica (4-5, 2-2 NCHA) will host Wisconsin-Superior on Tuesday night for the Bridge Battle. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.