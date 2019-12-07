Second Small Business Saturday Encourages Northlanders to Shop Local

Small Business Saturday 2.0 sweeps local shops in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn; SUPERIOR, Wis.- Local shops in the Twin Ports got a second chance at Small Business Saturday after it was snowed out by last weekend’s storm.

More than 50 stores, restaurants and artists in the Northland put their best foot forward for Small Business Saturday 2.0.

Superior Street was crawling with Duluth shoppers looking for a bargain.

Stores like Old Town Antiques and Books, doused with deals, encouraged folks to support their business.

The owner of the downtown vintage market said the push on their local business was a big difference from what they experienced during 8 months of Superior Street construction.

“It’s so exciting to have our street open– people walking up and down our sidewalks, whether we have snow on it or not, it’s just great to see cars moving and movement here in Duluth,” Carol Jouppi said.

Just over the bridge, some Superior restaurants like Empire Coffee partnered with local artists for the special shopping day.

Joe Polechecki said business was steady and showcasing his photography was a good experience.

“There’s string makers and candle makers and illustrators and everything that we have and everything that we have in the area here and it’s just nice to feature some different businesses you might not be able to see on any other time,” he said.

Shop owners said they were thankful to have a second chance at sharing their stores and encouraging the community to shop local.

For more information on the business that participated in Twin Ports Small Business Saturday, click here for Duluth and here for Superior.