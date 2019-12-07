Thousands Shop Local Items at Duluth Winter Village

DULUTH, Minn.- The grounds of Glensheen were packed for the 4th annual Duluth Winter Village outdoor market.

Last year was the market’s biggest year yet with more than 20,000 people shopping the locally made gifts.

According to organizers, this year is looking to be just as big as people continue to be attracted to what Duluth has to offer.

“It not only helps out local business owners, local artists, it also really kind of highlights Duluth and kind of how unique place it really is,” said Kyle Severson, Volunteer Coordinator on the Duluth Winter Village Board.

More than 40 vendors in 25 different cabins showed off their handmade products.