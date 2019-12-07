Top-Ranked Wisconsin Too Much for UMD Women’s Hockey

Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt scored the two goals for the Bulldogs.

MADISON, Wis. – The No. 10 UMD women’s hockey team came out strong and led 1-0 after the first, but No. 1 Wisconsin would take over after that to get the 5-2 win to sweep the weekend series.

Gabbie Hughes and Sydney Brodt scored the two goals for the Bulldogs, while Maddie Rooney finished with 36 saves.

UMD wraps up the 2019 part of the schedule 8-8-2 (4-6-2 WCHA) and will return to action in January in the Minnesota Cup, which will be hosted at AMSOIL Arena. The Bulldogs will get things started on Jan. 4 against Minnesota State-Mankato.