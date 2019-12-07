UMD Basketball Sweeps Doubleheader, Stays Undefeated in NSIC Play

Both the Bulldogs men's and women's basketball teams got big wins over the University of Mary to improve to 3-0 in NSIC play.

DULUTH, Minn. – Both UMD basketball teams continued their winning ways, sweeping their doubheleader against the University of Mary to stay undefeated in NSIC play.

In the women’s game, the Bulldogs started off strong and scored a season-high 87 points to get the 87-75 win to win their sixth straight. Maesyn Thiesen, Brooke Olson and Katie Stark each finished with 18 points, Sarah Grow had 13 and Payton Kahl had 11 points. The Bulldogs finished shooting just over 51 percent from the field.

UMD (6-3, 3-0 NSIC) will hit the road next weekend to take on Sioux Falls.

In the men’s game, the Bulldogs held off a late rally from the Marauders to get the 73-62 win for their seventh straight win, their longest win streak since 2007.

Brandon Myer picked up a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Drew Blair finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Logan Rohrscheib had 14 and Alex Illikainen had 13 points. The Bulldogs shot just over 46 percent from the field and led the entire night.

UMD (8-1, 3-0 NSIC) will hit the road next weekend to take on Sioux Falls.