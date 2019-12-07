UMD Men’s Hockey Hangs On to Sweep Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 14 UMD men’s hockey team scored early then hung on late to get the 4-3 win over No. 18 Omaha and sweep the weekend series.

Cole Koepke, Justin Richards, Kobe Roth and Jackson Cates all scored for the Bulldogs while Hunter Shepard made 26 saves.

UMD (9-6-1, 5-1-1 NCHC) will be off for a few weeks and return to action on Dec. 29 and 30 on the road for a nonconference series against Merrimack.