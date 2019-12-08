148th Fighter Wing Honors Active and Newly Retired Members

The 2019 148th Fighter Wing Awards and Retirement Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn.- Active and newly retired members of Duluth’s 148th Fighter Wing were recognized at the DECC Sunday for their accomplishments in 2019.

The 148th fighter wing is home to more than one thousand active duty members and employees, many of whom received national attention in 2019.

“2019 has been one of the most rewarding years in the history of the 148th,” unit commander Chris Blomquist said.

Among dozens of individual awards given at the 148th Fighter Wing’s annual award ceremony the group was reminded of their biggest success this year.

“From both the Air National Guard side and the active duty side, we won the best Air National Guard Flying Unit in the entire United States,” Blomquist said.

The top ranked guard unit saw tremendous growth in air time, academics and athletics, just to name a few.

“One of the most important things that we can do is actually take a step back and recognize these folks for their hard work,” Blomquist said.

The wing commander applauded their work.

Amy McMillan was awarded for her work in the community through sports and athletics within the 148th.

“The recognition I got today was for the outstanding female athlete for the Air National Guard,” McMillan said.

McMillan participated in several community races as a sponsored athlete in 2019, allowing her to raise money for St. Jude hospital.

“When you work with such a great wing like the 148th Fighter Wing, everybody’s family and to see everyone get recognized for all the hard work they put in day in and day out, it is really awesome to watch,” McMillan said.

Award winners didn’t stand alone.

Everyone at the ceremony applauded the newest retirees of the unit, and saluted them in life after the 148th.

Active members say this year’s accomplishments will propel them into an incredible 2020.

“It really helps us out a lot when we can say we are the best of the best. We are ready for that next aircraft, we’re ready for a new mission, we’ve got the best people in the best place in the entire united states, right here in Duluth, Minnesota,” Blomquist said.