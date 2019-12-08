39th Annual Pikkujoulu Dinner Attracts Hundreds

They even served some traditional Finnish foods with ham, mashed potatoes, and even rutabaga casserole.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fins from all over the Northland gathered at the Holiday Inn on Sunday for their annual Christmas celebration dinner.

The 39th annual Pikkujoulu dinner meaning little Christmas is put on by the Minnesota Finnish American Historical Society and gives Finnish people a chance to gather before the holidays and speak about Finland and buy Finnish memorabilia.

“We don’t want to lose our heritage we are all immigrants from one country or another so we’ve all come here and this is just a way for at least Finnish people to get together. It’ just a fun time to gather and have a good time with a whole bunch of fins we all have something in common so it’s fun to get together,” said Jeff Iisakka, the president of the Finnish American Historical Society of Duluth.

