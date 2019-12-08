Gloria Dei Warming Center Activated Monday-Wednesday

Guests should arrive no earlier than 8 p.m. each night.

DULUTH, Minn.- With dangerously cold air on the way, a new warming center will be opening tomorrow in Duluth.

That center is the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church on 6th Avenue East. CHUM will activate it on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 10 degrees those nights, which is the new threshold to open the center.

“I’ve kinda been hoping it won’t get too cold but I’m really glad that we have it, we’re able to do that, that we’re able to give people options,” said CHUM’s Executive Director Lee Stuart. “I’m glad we’ve been able to expand CHUM to provide more options and now Gloria Dei.”

“Part of CHUM’s mission is to build a more just and compassionate community.”

In a few weeks, CHUM is expecting to open another shelter in the “Harmony Club” of the old Lincoln Park School.

New this year, CHUM’s drop-in shelter on First Avenue West is open all night every night.