Christmas Shopping Tradition Continues for Denfeld Boys Hockey Team

The players will be wrapping the gifts this week and make their special deliveries right before Christmas Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team are off to a great start to their season with a 3–1 record. And Monday night, they got their holidays off to a great start as well.

For the eighth year in a row, the Hunters sponsored two families and the team did some Christmas shopping for them. The money is raised throughout the year which goes towards this program. For the older players, this event is a big part of the Denfeld tradition and it doesn’t take much convincing to get the younger players to help out too.

“There’s a real personal touch to it because we have to pick out the presents for the people, and then we go and bring to them hand-delivered. We like to see them with a big smile on their face if they like the present,” said goalie Shawn Easty.

“It means a lot to me to give back to the community because they’re always coming and supporting. We just like to give it back and show how Denfeld runs. They always come give it to us, their support and we fund raise. They pay for it and we get to give back to the community and show all our love and our appreciation for them,” forward Griffin Lehet said.

