Closings and Delays for Monday, December 9th
Closings and Delays Received by FOX 21 Local News as of Monday, December 9, 2019
CANCELLATIONS:
Bayfield Schools
Ironwood School District
Mercer Schools
South Shore School District (Includes All After School Activities)
Watersmeet Township School District
Northwoods School District
2-HOUR DELAY:
Aitkin Public Schools delayed 2 hours, no 8 or 10 a.m. preschool or ECFE
Deer River Independent School District
Grand Rapids – Bigfork School District
Hill City School District
Nashwauk-Keewatin ISD 319
1-HOUR DELAY: