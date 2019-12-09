Closings and Delays for Monday, December 9th

Closings and Delays Received by FOX 21 Local News as of Monday, December 9, 2019

CANCELLATIONS:

Bayfield Schools

Ironwood School District

Mercer Schools

South Shore School District (Includes All After School Activities)

Watersmeet Township School District

Northwoods School District

2-HOUR DELAY:

Aitkin Public Schools delayed 2 hours, no 8 or 10 a.m. preschool or ECFE

Deer River Independent School District

Grand Rapids – Bigfork School District

Hill City School District

Nashwauk-Keewatin ISD 319

1-HOUR DELAY: