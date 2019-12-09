Court Rejects Minnesota’s Renewal of US Steel Mine Permit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed a decision by state regulators to renew a wastewater permit for U.S. Steel’s Minntac iron mine in northeastern Minnesota.

The court sent the dispute back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.

The agency renewed the permit last year amid a protracted dispute over whether Minntac had to comply with a state law meant to protect wild rice by limiting sulfate discharges.

The ruling came in a consolidated set of appeals by U.S. Steel and mine critics.

They have 30 days to ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the case.