Glensheen New Home for Marcia Hales’ ‘Spirit of the Lights’

After 20 years in her Park Point backyard, light display moves locations.

DULUTH, Minn.- Glensheen Mansion will officially house another Northland Holiday Tradition Tuesday–Marcia Hales’ Spirit of the Lights display opens on the estate from 4 to 9 p.m.

For more than 20 years the same lights were on display at Marcia’s Park Point home for all to enjoy.

About 30-40 volunteers helped shine the lights again on Glensheen grounds. An undertaking they said was worth it.

“There’s quite a few things in her display that are handmade. And that is super special,” said Head Gardener Emily Ford.

“It hit me so much that it doesn’t just mean a lot to like Marcia. “It means a lot to every single person that’s ever dropped in at her house on Christmas, after Christmas to talk about it, and all the volunteers that helped her.”

Now for the first time. Marcia won’t play host to people enjoying her lights, eating dinner inside her house, and enjoying s’mores in her backyard.

Hales said she’ll miss it, but is excited for people to see it all reimagined at Glensheen.

“It’s been a tradition and I hope that they will be thrilled with Glensheen and I’m sure they will be,” she said. “It’s hard to let things go but change happens.”

“It’s going to be very bittersweet.”

The display is free, just like it was at Marcia’s home.

It’s open daily through December 28th, except for those two special days, the 24th and the 25th.