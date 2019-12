Hilltopper Girls Hockey Pick Up Third Straight Win Over Spartans

Duluth Marshall pushed their win streak to three games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Emily Etter and Laramie Prell scored their first career varsity goals as the Duluth Marshall girls hockey team defeated Superior 6-1 Monday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

The Hilltoppers push their win streak to three game as they get set for a Friday night match-up against Proctor/Hermantown.