LSC Students Test Designs During Robot Competition

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College manufacturing students put their self–designed robots to the test in a task competition.

The competition demonstrated how the robots can handle mechanical challenges.

Each robot had to move 50 steel balls from one side to the other.

This class is part of a core requirement for students.

One student says he didn’t know what to expect when he started the class.

“I came here for welding. They said we are going to make a robot first day. That’s crazy. I never thought I would be doing something like this,” said Jacob Kilby.

Students worked on designing and building the robots all semester.