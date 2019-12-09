More Snow Means More Sales at Local Hardware Stores

Marshall Hardware has been busy with last minute shoppers preparing for Duluth's snow storms.

DULUTH, Minn.- The double layer of snow falling in the Twin Ports has people rushing through local hardware stores to buy new snow gear.

Car and sidewalk scrapers were a big seller at Marshall Hardware Store Monday morning.

The store owner says he’s glad to see people learning that one shovel won’t cut it in this kind of snow.

“So the worse the weather, the better the hardware store does. People need stuff that you don’t need normally, so it helps our business tremendously,” store owner Steve Marshall said.

Scrapers and shovels are just two of the hot button items during snow storms.

Ice cleats, snow blowers and sleds are popular during the snowy season.