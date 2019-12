Rebels Stay Unbeaten with Win Over Rails

Moose Lake-Willow River picks up the road win over Proctor.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Moose Lake-Willow River boys basketball team got the road win over Proctor 75-61 Monday night.

The Rebels improve to 3-0 on the season as they will take on Barnum on Friday. The Rails will continue to search for their first win of the season Thursday night against South Ridge.