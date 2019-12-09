Recent Ice Causing More Frequent Slip And Falls

Chiropractors say one way to prevent a fall on ice is to walk like a penguin.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This time of year slip and falls can become a lot more frequent due to large amounts of ice.

One chiropractic office in Superior has seen an increase in new patients injured from slip and falls.

Lake superior Chiropractic wants folks to remember to use caution when walking on slippery areas.

Back strains and broken wrists or ankles are common injuries from slip and falls.

“It sounds funny to walk like a penguin, but your feet are a little farther apart. You have a more stable base. You are walking a slower and shuffling so you don’t have that forward momentum going,” said Dr. Carl Miller.

It is also best to purchase traction devices such as cleats to place over your boots or shoes.