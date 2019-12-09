Red Kettle Campaign Impacted by Recent Winter Wallop, Donations Encouraged

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Salvation Army is currently seeking donations for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The annual campaign raises funds to help with many needs in our community, whether it be housing, food, or other services.

Due to the recent blizzard that impacted much of the Northland, donations are slightly down compared to last year at this time.

The Salvation Army has a goal of raising $250,000 by Christmas Eve, and as of Monday, December 9, the total is just over $62,000 raised.

Over 1,000 hours of bell ringing still needs to be signed up for by generous residents in the community.

Kristy Eckart, Business Administrator with the Duluth Salvation Army says every dollar/donation counts this holiday season.

If you’d like to make an impact, click here to donate or to sign up for a bell ringing position.