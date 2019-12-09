Student Accused in Wisconsin Shooting ‘Tired of Being Picked on”

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – A Wisconsin teenager who was shot by a police officer after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun at another student’s head says he was “tired of being picked on.”

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone Smith was charged Monday with several counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety and dangerous weapons on school premises.

Smith was 17 last week when authorities say he pointed the pellet gun at another student’s head at Waukesha South High School.

A school resource officer helped clear students out of the classroom.

A Waukesha police officer entered the room and shot Smith. Police say Smith pointed the gun at officers.

According to the complaint, Smith denied bringing guns to school before that day and told investigators he was “tired of being picked on by other students.”

Smith said he wanted to scare students who had picked on him — or might pick on him in the future — and that “other kids would hear about this and be scared,” the complaint said.

Smith is eligible for a public defender, and an attorney has not been appointed for him yet. He is due back in court Dec. 17.