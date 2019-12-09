UW-Superior Student Athletes Wrap Gifts For Families In Need

Gifts are expected to be given out by the end of this week.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin–Superior Athletic Department kicked off its “Week of Giving” by wrapping gifts for 15 families in need.

Each sports team adopted a child and was given 30 dollars to purchase items from a list of gifts requested.

Student athletes spent their afternoon wrapping those gifts to get them ready in time for Christmas.

The Athletic Director says the “Week of Giving” is packed with events, but this one is the most popular with the student athletes.

“For some of these families this might be the only gift they receive. So our student athletes take a lot of pride and joy in being able to provide that type of gift but that experience overall too,” said Nick Bursik.

