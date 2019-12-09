Woman, Boy Hurt in Car-Train Crash in Northeast Minnesota
The Crash Remains Under Investigation
ESKO, Minn. (AP) – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a woman and a boy were hurt in a collision between a car and a train.
Carlton County dispatchers got a report of the crash at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Thomson Township.
A 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy from Thomson Township were injured.
The two were taken to a hospital in Duluth.
The sheriff’s office has not received an update on their conditions.
The names of the woman and boy have not been released.
The crash is under investigation.