Annual Sock Drive Nearing Goal

DULUTH, Minn. – The Christmas spirit was in full swing at the Salvation Army Tuesday morning.

Employees at Fond-Du–Luth staff dropped off thousands of socks collected as part of the casino’s annual sock drive.

The employees also dropped off a check, which the Salvation Army will use to help purchase toys, and support other programs.

When area families who come to the Salvation Army Christmas shop to pick out gifts for their kids later this month, they will also have the option to pick up multiple pairs of socks.

“Socks are always fun to get. They are also a necessity. There are socks of all sizes and colors and varieties. Most every family will be able to find multiple pairs of socks for their kids,” Duluth Salvation Army Development Director, Gordon Mesedahl says.

Sock donations will be collected at Fond-Du–Luth until December 15th.

As of now, the drive has collected over seven–thousand pairs of socks with a goal to reach their ten–thousand pairs.