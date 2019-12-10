CSS Quarterback Zach Edwards Earns MVP Honors at FCS Bowl

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Scholastica’s Zach Edwards is back from taking part in the 2019 FCS Bowl and Edwards brought some hardware back with him.

The St. Paul native was stellar in the All Star Game and was named MVP. Edwards says one of the best parts of the entire experience was spending time with players from all across the country.

Next up for Edwards is a trip next month to New Jersey to train for pro days in March. He will be joined by former teammate Aaron Olson.