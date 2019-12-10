Duluth to Consider Banning Conversion Therapy

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – Duluth is the latest city to consider banning conversion therapy aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation.

City Council member Gary Anderson said at a meeting Monday night that he introduced the measure because of a lack of action by the state legislature.

A proposed statewide conversion therapy ban failed in the Legislature earlier this year.

Minneapolis recently became the first Minnesota city to ban conversion therapy, and Superior joined a number of Wisconsin cities prohibiting the practice in August.

Opponents to similar bans argue such ordinances violate freedom of religion or speech.

The Duluth council could vote on the ban next week.