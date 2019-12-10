Experience the Wonderful Wizard of Oz at Duluth’s Historic NorShor Theatre

The Wizard of Oz will be Performed Through December 22

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening now through Sunday, December 22, The Wizard of Oz is set to captivate audiences as it takes center stage inside Duluth’s historic NorShor Theatre.

Christina Stroup who plays Miss Gulch and the Wicked Witch, stopped by FOX 21 Local News to chat about the production.

Living on a Kansas farm with her aunt, uncle, and dog Toto, Dorothy Gale wishes for more.

When a twister hits, Dorothy is whisked away to a fantastical world filled with munchkins, a living scarecrow, a tin man with no heart, a cowardly lion, and a wicked witch that will do whatever it takes to get her hands on Dorothy’s ruby slippers.

This show is presented by The Duluth Playhouse. It’s directed by Joe Chvala.

Click here to purchase tickets and to see show times.

Tickets:

Standard: $40-$50

Youth: $10 off a standard ticket (must call Box Office to redeem – 218.733.7555)