Foster Care Organization Receives Health Product Grant

New Hope for Families receives products from Arbonne company.

DULUTH, Minn.- An organization in Duluth that helps support and increase the number of foster received a sizable donation from a local natural cosmetic company.

New hope for families received a $10,000 product grant from Arbonne, a consulting company which makes natural cosmetic and cleaning products.

The products will go to foster families in the area that should keep them stocked for the next six to nine months.

“They will be blessed with products that are safe for their families and items that they won’t have to purchase, these will be gifted to them,” said Therese Gruba, co-founder and President of New Hope for Families. “So things like deodorant, toothpaste, skincare.”

New Hope for Families helps support and recruit foster families, they have a goal for the end of 2019 to have 20 foster families in the area.