Handmade in the Northland: Wildlife Artist Alexa Carson

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 9 – 13, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Alexa Carson is a wildlife artist based out of Duluth, Minnesota.

Carson paints wildlife from the Midwest with acrylics on canvas and pages from antique books.

Carson says she looks to inspire appreciation and enjoyment of the most common wildlife, and to fully represent the value of the natural world surrounding us.

She is open to doing custom pieces of work.

Click here for more information on Alexa Carson’s work.

Alexa Carson can also be found on Etsy.