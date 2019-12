Hawks Boys Hockey Blast Hilltoppers at Home

Hermantown had seven different goal-scorers in their win over Duluth Marshall.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Blake Biondi would net a hat trick while Aydyn Dowd chipped in with two goals of his own as the Hermantown boys hockey team knocked off Duluth Marshall at home 10-0 Tuesday night.

Zach Kilen, Joey Pierce, Ethan Lund, Gavin Blomdahl and Cayden Sunde also scored for the Hawks, who improve to 3-1-1 on the season. They will host Totino-Grace on Friday night.