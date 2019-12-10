New Western Outdoor Clothing Store Opens in Lincoln Park

Free Air Life brings styles from Colorado, Montana and Wyoming.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new business is now open in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District all about bringing western outdoor style to the Northland.

Free Air Life is located on 20th Avenue West.

A version of the store used to be called I Lake It when it was in the Miller Hill Mall.

The new name comes from the Norwegian word “Friluftsliv,” meaning connecting with the outdoors.

The store carries mostly apparel centered around nature.

“A lot of it is made out of sustainable materials,” owner Sarah Steinbach said. “We love to go out West and camp with out children and I think just exploring a lot of these products out west in Colorado and Montana, Wyoming.”

“They have a lot of product that I think is really cool that I wanted to bring back to this area.”

Free Air Life is owned by the same husband and wife owners of the Vista Fleet.

A grand opening sale is happening all week.