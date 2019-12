Prep Girls Basketball: Hilltoppers, Bluejackets, Rails Continue Winning Ways

It was a good night of basketball for Duluth Marshall, Hibbing and Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls basketball team stayed undefeated as they got the home win over Two Harbors 86-22 Tuesday night.

In other prep action, Proctor won a low-scoring affair over Superior 39-29 and Hibbing gets the road win over Duluth East 55-47.