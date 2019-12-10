UMD’s Berg, Balts Earn All-American Honors from AVCA

The Bulldogs have had a player named to the First Team in eight of the last nine seasons.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD volleyball’s Kate Berg and Emily Balts were both named to the AVCA All-American Team.

Berg earned First-Team honors while Balts landed on the Third Team. As a program, UMD has had a player named to the First Team in eight of the last nine seasons.

Berg was among the best in the country in kills per set, while Balts finished her career at UMD fourth all-time in total assists.