Yellowjackets Women’s Hockey Scores Late to Top Rival Saints

C.C. Hayes and Kaleigh Martinsono scored the two goals to give Wisconsin-Superior the Bridge Battle win.

DULUTH, Minn. – It would be a battle of the goaltenders for the first two periods, but the Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey team finally broke through early in the third to get the 2-0 road win over rivals St. Scholastica in this year’s Bridge Battle.

C.C. Hayes scored just over a minute into the third, then Kaleigh Martinson scored an empty-netter with jsut 17 seconds left. Catherine Johnson finished with 20 saves for the Yellowjackets, while Lexi Thomeczek made 26 saves for the Saints.

UWS (5-1-1) will host St. Catherine on Friday night for their final home game of 2019, while St. Scholastica finishes 2019 4-6 and will return to action Jan. 10 and 11 hosting UW-Stevens Point.