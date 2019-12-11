14th Annual Storefront Window and Lighting Contest Winners Announced
DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council announced the 14th Annual Storefront Window and Lighting Display contest winners Wednesday morning at their Quarterly Breakfast Event.
This year, 17 businesses participated in the annual contest which kicked off last month.
This year’s winners are:
- Lighting: St. Louis County Depot
- Most Original Window Display (commercial): CSL Plasma
- Most Original Window Display (retail): Salon Capelli
- Most Traditional Window Display (commercial): St. Louis County Depot
- Most Traditional Window Display (retail): Lester River Trading Co.
- People’s Choice (commercial): CSL Plasma
- People’s Choice (retail): Hucklebeary
- Facebook Favorite: Salon Capelli