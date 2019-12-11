$1M Bail for Teen Charged in Wisconsin School Officer Attack

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – Bail has been set at $1 million for a 16-year-old Wisconsin boy charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a school resource officer with a barbecue fork.

Grant Fuhrman was charged as an adult Wednesday in last week’s attack on Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer Mike Wissink.

Wissink shot and wounded Fuhrman during the attack in Wissink’s office.

According to the complaint, Fuhrman told a friend in late September or early October to bet him that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink’s office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink’s gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer.