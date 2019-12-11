Douglas County Historical Society Hosting 4th Annual Christmas Musicale

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Happening Thursday, December 12, the Douglas County Historical Society (DCHS) invites you to the 4th annual Christmas Musicale happening from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The event will take place at DCHS, located at 1101 John Avenue in Superior.

A Christmas Musical serves as a fundraiser for DCHS.

Local musician Shane Nelson stopped by FOX 21 Local News recently to perform his latest original holiday tune.

The event will feature Nelson’s band, Crescent Moon, as well as Bella Hanson, Born To Late, Beth and Less Hazleton, Jacob Mahon & Salty Dogs.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Children and student tickets are $5.