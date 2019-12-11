Duluth Fire Department Welcomes New Fire Marshal Sandy McComb

She has spent her time at the department doing everything from firefighting to heavy equipment operation.

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth has welcomed a new fire marshal. Sandy McComb is a 22-year veteran of the department and the second woman to be a fire marshal.

Now she is ready to take on her new role as fire marshal.

McComb takes over from Marnie Grondahl who was the first female fire marshal in the city of Duluth.

Fire marshals are in charge of running the office of life safety which covers inspections, investigations, review of construction projects, and community education.

As the second female fire marshal she says she has always felt the departments support.

“As a firefighter I’ve always been supported by the fire department and whatever I wanted to do and whatever endeavors they are always encouraging all of the firefighters to take promotional exams and try and do something different if you wanted to,” said McComb.

Fire Marshal McComb says she is always very excited to start educating kids as well as the community about dangers and fire safety.