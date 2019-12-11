Firefighters Battle Esko Home Fire In Freezing Temps

ESKO, Minn. – A space heater is believed to be the cause of a small structure fire in Esko on Wednesday.

Wrenshall, Carlton and Esko fire departments responded to the fire around 11 a.m. on Erickson Road.

Officials say they take extra precautions during these cold temperatures making scene safety a top priority for firefighters.

“Watching where you’re stepping. A lot of water down here is freezing. Watch your step, make sure the pumps circulate water so they aren’t going to freeze. You’re out here for a longer duration of time, stuffs going to freeze,” Esko Assistant Fire Chief, Scott Prachar says.

The homeowners were home during the fire, but no injuries were reported.