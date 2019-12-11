Handmade in the Northland: MOD Playhouse

FOX 21 Local News is Looking to Highlight Local Makers in the Northland Ahead of the Holiday Season

DULUTH, Minn. – During the week of December 9 – 13, FOX 21 Local News from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. will be highlighting local makers in the Northland ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Throughout the holiday season, many folks are working to pick out unique, locally made gifts for friends and loved ones.

Shari Bradt is the creator of MOD Playhouse, based out of Duluth, Minnesota.

Bradt works out of her home, creating custom wooden play sets. Her children help create the designs for the figures in the sets, making the experience a true family affair.

MOD Playhouse’s eco-friendly designs are creating interactive fun for children across the Northland.

Click here for more information on Mod Playhouse and to purchase items for the holiday season.