Lake Superior Art Glass Offering Design Your Own Ornament Events

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior Art Glass is now offering a new class for you to add to your Christmas decorations.

The glass blowing classes feature designer ornaments and snowmen.

Although it isn’t hands on, it offers customers something new for the holidays.

“Doing these designer events allows people to customize it a little bit more. Puts a special memory around their holiday ornament or snowman,” Lake Superior Art Glass Marketing Manager, Jodie Cowan says.

Classes are filling up fast. If you would like to sign up, click here: Lake Superior Art Glass Class Signup