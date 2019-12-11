Northern Lights Express Rail Line Seeks Funding to Start Project

Rail line would take passengers from the Twin Ports to the Twin Cities

DULUTH, Minn. – The conversation about a passenger rail line between the Twin Ports and Twin Cities has been carrying on for more than a decade.

Now, local leaders are trying to find ways to pay for the half-billion dollar project.

The Northern Lights Express is a modern, high performance passenger train.

Officials say it will be ready for construction once they get enough funding from the federal, state, and local levels.

They want to start with upgrading the swing bridge between Duluth and Superior and with improving crossings along the 150 miles of track.

They say the rail line could have a big economic impact on the Northland.

“It’s just going to open doors to people that maybe didn’t have a car, couldn’t afford to bring a car to not only the South Shore, Superior, Duluth but also the North Shore as well as the range,” said Jason Serck, Planning, Economic Development & Port Director for the City of Superior.

The train would bring passengers from Duluth to Minneapolis in about two and a half hours.

The goal is to have it built in the next three to five years.