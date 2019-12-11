Salvation Army Still Need Bell Ringer Volunteers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army took a hit due to the recent snow storms. Now they are still in need of bell ringer volunteers to staff Red Kettle stations in Duluth to help reach their fundraising goal of $250,000 this holiday season.

More than 2,000 bell ringer shifts have already been filled, but another five hundred shifts are left to be staffed.

On average a bell ringer will collect nearly $50 an hour. Thus far, about $85,000 of the goal has been raised.

“To give financially is one thing, but to give your time is such a precious thing and makes such a difference,” said Director of Development Gordon Mesedahl. “The money raised from the kettles help to fund the Salvation Army programs that run all year.”

There are a few incentives. If volunteers sign up for three or more shifts, they can earn a pair of tickets to a Duluth Husky’s home game for the upcoming season.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can click here.