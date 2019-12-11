Skating with Santa at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center

Kids of every ability and age were able to skate for free with a reindeer, Frosty, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

They also got a chance to do different activities like cookie and ornament making.

“It’s a unique opportunity because not everyone can throw on hockey skates it’s expensive to buy ice and all that and we think it’s a great thing to do to offer this for everyone in the facility and everyone in the community too,” said Brady Stocker, the community relations association, at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

There were also holiday themed giveaways guests could enter by donating non-perishable food items.