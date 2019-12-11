UWS Basketball Teams Get First Sweep Over CSS in Five Years

It was a good night to be a Yellowjacket for the UWS men's and women's basketball teams.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Freshman Mason Ackley poured in a career-high 21 points as the Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team knocked off rivals St. Scholastica 72-58 Wednesday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series for the Yellowjackets, who stay undefeated in UMAC play.

And in the women’s game, Eva Reinertsen and Marissa Ruiz combined to score 41 points as the Yellowjackets topped the Saints 75-64.