Victim Identified in Cass County Fatal Crash

BENA, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the male victim in Saturday’s fatal crash on just south of Bena.

According to reports, deputies were dispatched to County Road 8 a mile south of Bena on reports of a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival authorities found a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that had rolled in a ditch and landed in a swampy area.

The male driver, identified as 60-year-old Larry Duffney of St. Paul, was located inside the vehicle deceased.

Authorities say Duffney was the only occupant in the vehicle.