Arrowhead Ice & Fishing Show Returns to DECC for 7th Year

DULUTH, Minn.- The Arrowhead Ice and Fishing Show is back at the DECC for its seventh year.

More than 150 vendors, entertainers and Winter sport professionals began settling in for the event Thursday morning.

The show has expanded this year to include more family friendly exhibits like an interactive grizzly bear encounter.

“Ice fishing has really become a popular sport. It’s become more popular in Minnesota and Wisconsin than Summer fishing, so it’s a sport that’s really growing,” show manager Chris Navritil said. “Really we’ve created an experience, this year, for families. Even if you say you don’t like ice fishing, there really is something for everybody because it’s an experience.”

The Arrowhead Ice and Fishing show will open to the public Friday at noon and will run through Sunday. Tickets you can find tickets for $10 here.