Duluth Council to Vote on Conversion Therapy Ban

The Duluth city council will vote to limit Conversion Therapy methods Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth city councilors are working to ban medical conversion therapy across the city.

The supposed practice is said it change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity and is usually aimed at young people.

Under the proposed ordinance, a person found practicing conversion therapy would be ticketed and charged.

1st district councilor Gary Anderson said there’s been tremendous initiative from constituents to tackle the practice.

If the council passes the ordinance, they will be the second Twin Ports city to stand against it.

“We just want to make sure in our community that our kids know that they are safe and have support from their local government all the way down to their mental health and medical practitioners,” Anderson said.

The Duluth council will vote on the ordinance at this coming Monday’s meeting. If it is passed, it will take effect 30 days after the vote.